Glenn Greenwald Says Frances Haugen Isn’t a ‘Brave Whistleblower’ Like Snowden or Assange

Glenn Greenwald told Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night that Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is not “brave” like other whistleblowers.

Ingraham said on her show Tuesday that she’s suspicious of Democrats’ outrage about Facebook and called Haugen “a total ideologue.”

She followed up on Wednesday night, and Greenwald started by telling her, “I find this whole narrative about her being a brave whistleblower — I question both the bravery part and the whistleblower part.”

“What is courageous about what she did?” he asked. “She’s being treated like a foreign dignitary, like a member of the royal court by the media and in Washington. I’ve actually worked with brave whistleblowers before, they end up prosecuted or imprisoned or in exile, like Edward Snowden and Julian Assange, people who actually reveal secrets that we didn’t know before.”

“She hasn’t told us anything we didn’t already know about Facebook,” he claimed. “She’s just like this vessel for saying that the power of Facebook should be preserved, it should just be transferred from those corporate monopolists at Facebook to the U.S. government, which happens to be run by the Democratic party.”

Ingraham asked if this smacks of “the approach that China takes to dissent.”

“There are universal traits of every censor and every culture and in every historical period, one of which is which they assure you that the reason they have to repress information is to protect the greater good,” Greenwald said.

At one point Ingraham said of Mark Zuckerberg, “He’s kind of the last of the holdouts. He does censor and suppress, but not quite as bad as [Jack] Dorsey at Twitter and some of the other outlets.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

