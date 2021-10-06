Corey Lewandowski Tried to Demand Huge Amount of Cash For His Resignation From Trump PAC: Report

Donald Trump‘s embattled ex-campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, attempted to seek payment in exchange for his resignation from the Make America Great Again PAC amid allegations of sexual harassment.

A new super PAC, called “Make America Great Again, Again!” was formed in the days following the accusations.

A Daily Beast exclusive suggests why the new PAC was created: Lewandowski wouldn’t leave the previous PAC quietly (or cheaply).

According to the Daily Beast, whose report is based on three people with knowledge of the matter, Lewandowski initially denied the allegations and then resisted being ousted.

“Lewandowski then subsequently settled on pitching Trumpworld a not-so-modest proposal: in exchange for his resignation, the super PAC and the pro-Trump team would pay him a large sum of money to go away,” the Daily Beast report reads. “Two of the knowledgeable sources said the former 2016 Trump campaign manager’s demand was for hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Trump himself reportedly “scoffed at the idea” of a Lewandowski payout, and one source said that it would not have mattered “if he’d asked for five dollars, it wasn’t going to happen.”

The New York Times previously reported that Lewandowski has told associates he was never removed from the Make America Great Again Action PAC, despite Trump’s spokesperson saying he would be.

“Instead of grappling with the notoriously belligerent operative, however, his MAGA Action colleagues simply abandoned him,” The Daily Beast wrote, noting the brand new Make America Great Again, Again! PAC.

The article added, “A pointed press statement on Monday declared the new group ‘the ONLY Trump-approved super PAC,’ making no mention of the wayward former leader by name.”

Lewandowski was booted from his position after Trump donor Trashelle Odom came forward with allegations that Lewandowski sexually harassed her at a recent charity event.

