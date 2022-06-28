Goo D’état: Trump Threw Lunch in White House, Causing Ketchup to Drip from Wall During Post-Election Rage

Donald Trump became so incensed during the waning days of his presidency that he chucked his lunch against a wall inside the White House, according to testimony given to the Jan. 6 committee.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified on Tuesday about an incident in which Trump chucked his lunch at a wall inside the White House dining room.

Committee member Liz Cheney (R-WY) set the stage. In the weeks after the election, Trump repeated the baseless claim that the election had been stolen from him thanks to widespread voter fraud. The allegation simply wasn’t true, and Attorney General Bill Barr said as much at the time.

“On December 1, 2020, Attorney General Barr said in an interview that the Department of Justice had not found evidence of widespread election fraud sufficient to change the outcome of the election,” Cheney stated. “Ms. Hutchinson, how did the president react to hearing that news?”

Hutchinson recalled hearing a commotion emanating from the White House dining room, where she soon discovered Trump had hurled his lunch at the wall, prompting ketchup to drip from the wall.

…I left the office and went down to the dining room and I noticed that the door was propped open and the valet was inside the dining room changing the table cloth off of the dining room table. He motioned for me to come in and pointed towards the front of the room near the fireplace mantle and the TV, where I noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall and there was a shattered porcelain plate on the floor. The valet had articulated that the president was extremely angry at the attorney general’s AP interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall, which was causing them to have to clean up. So I grabbed a towel and started wiping the ketchup off the wall to help the valet out, and he said something to the effect of, “He’s really ticked off about this. I would stay clear of him for right now. He’s really, really ticked off about this right now.”

Hutchinson also testified that Trump seemed largely uninterested in doing much to quell the Jan. 6 riot. She stated she overheard Meadows claiming Trump believed Vice President Mike Pence “deserves” to be hanged for not going along with his scheme to overturn the election.

Some people in the crowd during the Capitol riot chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”



