‘GOOD MOANING AMERICA!’ NY Post Mocks ABC Co-Hosts Caught in Alleged Affair With Seedy Cover

The New York Post mocked ABC co-hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach with a brutal front page in Friday’s edition.

The front page, with a pic of the Good Morning America co-hosts, read “GOOD MOANING AMERICA!” It read that the two are “not ashamed” of their marital affair.

Holmes and Robach returned to work on Thursday unashamed of their relationship, according to the Post’s Page Six on Thursday.

“They’re not ashamed,” a source told Page Six. “They’re two consenting adults who ended up loving each other.”

“They hadn’t seen each other since Tuesday,” added the source. “It’s not how they wanted [news of their relationship] to come out, but it’s also kind of a relief.”

Holmes will be getting a divorce from his wife, Marilee, according to Page Six.

“The only person he could lean on was Amy when he was having trouble with his marriage again recently,” a second source told the gossip section. “Amy was the first person he reached out to. No one knew he was getting a divorce until yesterday.”

Robach was also having marital issues. She got divorced from her husband, Andrew.

According to Page Six:

Rumors of secret rendezvouses started the moment they became friends in 2014, and rumors of them hooking up at separate events in 2017 ran rampant around ABC. In fact, they were afraid to even be around each other, we hear. “The rumors freaked them out. They panicked. They weren’t true, and after that, they were terrified to hang out together or be on-air and be too friendly,” the second source said. Now that the rumor is officially fact, don’t expect to hear from Holmes and Robach. They both were mum about the situation when they appeared on their show, “GMA 3,” Thursday afternoon, despite arriving at the studio “as a couple.”

ABC has said that Holmes and Robach will not be disciplined, according to Page Six.

