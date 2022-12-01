WATCH: ABC’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to Air Together After Reporting of Off-Camera Relationship

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were both present Thursday during the show’s third hour but did not address reports publishing images of the pair looking intimate amid allegations of a relationship.

Thursday, Holmes sat at the ABC News desk alone amid reporting he and his co-host had been spotted “canoodling” together outside of work. Page Six, citing sources close to the on-air duo, reported they began dating earlier this year when both were married to other people.

The report stated:

A source claims to Page Six their romance began in March around the time they were training together for the New York City Half Marathon. The pair — who reportedly left their spouses in August — were spotted “canoodling” in bars near ABC News back in May, a source claims. According to one staffer, the couple has gone to extreme lengths to hide their affair.

A source said the pair enjoy a “cozy relationship on air,” and said producers on the show were “shocked to hear they are having an affair.”

Both made their Instagram accounts private on Wednesday as Holmes reported from the GMA desk alone. Holmes did acknowledge the absences of Robach and ABC News’s Dr. Jennifer Ashton on the air.

Awkward. TJ Holmes anchored ABC's 'GMA3' alone today as media stories swirled about his alleged affair with co-host Amy Robach. “Welcome to 'GMA3,' minus two. Ain't that something? Robach is not here. Dr. Ashton, not here. Stuck with me, folks.”https://t.co/vk5JuZn2Df pic.twitter.com/4n5Nyq4cGq — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 30, 2022

Neither has addressed the rumors publicly but Holmes and Robach sat next to one another during a somewhat awkward opening exchange on Thursday.

“It’s Friday eve,” Robach said, to which Holmes responded, “Oh, who’s looking forward to the weekend?”

Robach raised her and said, “Uhhh, me!”

