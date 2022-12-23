GOP Congressman Slams Omnibus Package, Is Immediately Told It Contains His Veterans Bill

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) blasted Democrats and a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that one lawmaker said actually contained legislation Higgins had introduced.

The House passed the bill and President Joe Biden signed it into law shortly thereafter.

The package, which the Senate passed on Thursday, averts a government shutdown and will fund it through September.

Most congressional Republicans opposed the bill, calling on GOP senators to withhold support until the party takes control of the House in January when they can put their own bill to a vote. Those calls went unheeded, as 18 Republicans joined 50 Democrats to break the 60-vote threshold in the Senate.

During a floor speech on Friday, Higgins railed against the legislation in dramatic fashion:

Witness then, the demise of a nation once great. Witness the arrogance of thieves in suits from their wealth and comfort as they spend the American treasure of generations yet unborn. Witness as they smile in full knowledge that they’re comfortable with taking the position that they’re better managers of our nation’s decline. But witness ye also, [yes, he said “ye”] that the American people have had enough. We struggle, we, the people. Americans from sea to shining sea cannot pay for groceries or fuel. They’re cold and hungry and feel betrayed by this body. And I understand that sentiment and passion because I share it. I thank the gentleman for my time and I stand opposed to this omnibus.

After Higgins concluded, the chair recognized Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA).

Before McGovern spoke, a man’s voice could be heard telling him that legislation sponsored by Higgins is in the spending package.

“Jim, Higgins bill – his veterans bill – is [inaudible],” the man said.

McGovern relayed the message on the floor:

I think I should tell the gentleman who just spoke that, I’m told that his veterans bill is actually in the omnibus. He’s got a bill in this omnibus.

He then asked how many Republican lawmakers would speak after Higgins.

“Could I inquire from the gentleman from Pennsylvania how many more speakers that he has?” he asked.

“No more speakers, Mr. Chairman,” he answered. “I’m prepared to close.”

“Thank God,” McGovern replied, prompting laughter in the chamber.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

