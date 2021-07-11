GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson: There’s ‘Nothing Dramatic’ in Biden’s Door-to-Door Vaccine Push, ‘We Want All the Help We Can’

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) said he would welcome the Biden administration’s efforts to support a door-to-door vaccination push in his state.

In an interview on Sunday with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Hutchinson lamented the “partisan divide” surrounding vaccines as the Delta variant of Covid continues to spread. As Hutchinson implored the people of Arkansas to embrace truth to overcome “skepticism and mistrust” in connection to vaccines, Stephanopoulos asked him if he’d cooperate with President Joe Biden’s call for federal outreach, and a door-to-door initiative to promote the vaccine.

“We want all the help we can in order to accomplish a mutual goal and increasing vaccinations,” Hutchinson said. “Long before President Biden said that, we had community organizations that are helping us. We have churches going into homes. We have people that go in to those that are bedridden so they can have access to the vaccine.”

Hutchinson went on by saying “there’s nothing dramatic about what the president said in itself.”

“No one wants an agent knocking on a door, but we want those that do not have access otherwise to make sure they know about it and have the information,” he continued. “Not everybody goes on the Internet. Not everybody has that access, and so, how do you get information to them? We want to have our churches involved. We want to have our communities, organizations — if it means going into a community door-by-door and letting them know of this, then that’s okay.”

Watch above, via ABC.

