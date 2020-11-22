Governor Larry Hogan (R- MD) blasted his fellow Republicans who continue going along with President Donald Trump and his unsubstantiated efforts to challenge his defeat in the 2020 Election.

On Sunday, Hogan spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper for State of the Union, and he was asked if he still believes Trump will eventually admit defeat after everything he’s done to dispute the results. The governor voiced his confidence that President-Elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20th, but “I’m not sure” Trump will concede after the president’s meeting with Michigan officials in an attempt to flip the state.

“I thought the pressuring of the legislators to try to somehow change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous,” Hogan said. “Quite frankly, we used to go supervise elections around the world and we were the most respected country with respect to elections. Now we are beginning to look like we are a banana republic. Now it’s time for them to stop the nonsense. It gets more bizarre every single day and, frankly, I’m embarrassed that more people in the party aren’t speaking up.”

Hogan went on by lamenting the lack of “profiles in courage” in terms of Republicans who will stand up to Trump and acknowledge his 2020 defeat. He also expressed confidence that Biden will take the coronavirus pandemic seriously in office, plus he lamented the refusal of the Biden and Trump administrations to engage each other to ensure a smooth transition.

Watch above, via CNN.

