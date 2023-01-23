GOP Governor Dings DeSantis’ Tactics on Fox: ‘You Don’t Penalize Private Businesses That Disagree with You’

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) defended his previous comments about fellow Republican, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), using government to “fix woke” in the private sector.

Sununu appeared on Fox Business Network on Monday, where anchor Neil Cavuto asked him about “zinging” DeSantis.

Earlier this month, Sununu told CNN it is not the job of the government to “fix woke” when it comes to private entities. DeSantis made waves last year by revoking Disney World’s special status after the company issued statements opposing legislation critics worry will have a stigmatizing effect on LGBTQ youth.

DeSantis has since signed the bill into law.

Cavuto noted Sununu’s history of speaking out against former President Donald Trump. He asked if DeSantis is now fair game as well.

“These are your titans in your party,” he said. “And you’re going after them.”

“I like Ron,” Sununu replied. “Ron’s a good governor. No, let’s be very clear. But I’m just a big believer that as someone with a little bit of a national voice, we need leadership that holds both sides accountable and this idea that one party can take higher moral ground on any significant issue or transparency, both sides are blowing it out of Washington, D.C. They really are–”

“But what is your problem with governor Ron Desantis?” Cavuto interrupted. “This whole woke thing and using the government to force the issue?”

“Ron’s a good governor,” Sununu reiterated. “We have different styles, right? Again, I do believe I’m from the ‘Live Free or Die’ state. I believe there is a limit to government. I don’t believe in telling private businesses what to do. I do believe in individual liberties and freedoms and–”

“You were against what he did with Disney and you would not do that yourself?” Cavuto asked.

“Oh, absolutely not,” the governor replied. “Look, I don’t like the wokism. We need to stand up and fight wokism and cancel culture, but you don’t penalize private businesses because they disagree with you politically. It’s still a private business. I ran a private business. If the government ever tried to come and tell me who I could hire and fire and what political things I could push on, that just crosses a line.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

