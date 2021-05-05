Congressman Andy Biggs (R- AZ) said on Fox News Wednesday that Republicans are planning to oust Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) from House leadership next week because her “tirade” against former President Donald Trump was an attack on “the base of the Republican party.”

Months ago, there was a vote to remove Cheney from leadership, but that vote ultimately failed. The vote set for next week, however, seems very likely to pass.

So Fox News’ John Roberts asked Biggs, “What changed since February?”

Biggs said one factor was House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy defending Cheney at the time, but added, “What changed more, though, is she continued her tirade against President Trump and those who support President Trump, and she’s doing it from a position as the conference chair.”

“Now Kevin’s had enough,” he said.

Cheney has very publicly called out the big lie about the election spread by Trump and others in the Republican party. Roberts asked if ousting her from leadership means the GOP conference is “endorsing President Trump’s view of the 2020 election.”

Biggs said they’re just “repudiating [her] repudiation of the Trump policies and the Trump agenda and her attacks on the president.”

Republicans, he continued, can’t have someone in leadership attacking the leader of the party because “she’s attacking the base of the Republican party.”

Roberts asked Biggs about the Wall Street Journal editorial board warning an ouster of Cheney from leadership could hurt the GOP.

Biggs dismissed it and said they just don’t understand where the Republican party is right now.

She can tell what her vision of the truth is, but she can’t do it as the leader of the Republican party in Congress. And that’s what she was trying to do, and you know, if she wants to say what she wants to say once she leaves, that’s great. If she has those opinions, that’s her business. That’s between her and her constituency. But when you take it out and you are acting as the person over the Republicans in Congress, guess what? You’ve got to eat what some of what your own personal feelings are for 90 percent of our conference believes… So she wasn’t willing to do that.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]