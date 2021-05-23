GOP Rep. Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Beyond Reprehensible’ Mask Mandate-Holocaust Comparison

Congressman Peter Meijer (R-MI) slammed his congressional colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust.

During an interview Meijer gave on Sunday to CNN’s Dana Bash, he was asked about how Greene recently went off on mask-wearing rules for the House of Representatives, saying they were “exactly the type of abuse” that Jewish people faced in Nazi Germany. Bash asked Meijer what this says about the Republican Party since Greene makes these kinds of comments on a regular basis, yet she faces “really no backlash from Republican leaders.”

Meijer swiftly denounced Greene’s comments, saying the comparison to the Holocaust was “beyond reprehensible.”

“I don’t even have words to describe how disappointing it is to see this hyperbolic speech, that frankly amps up and plays into a lot of the anti-Semitism we’re seeing in our society today,” Meijer said. “I do condemn that in the strongest terms. There’s no excuse for that.”

Meijer went on by lamenting that matters of actual policy importance aren’t the focus because “the most far-fetched, the most attention-seeking message” is getting more oxygen.

“It gets distracted by personalities,” he said. “It gets distracted by everything that is ultimately of very little substance, but has an influence on the body politic.”

Watch above, via CNN.

