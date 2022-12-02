GOP Rep. Vows to Bring Twitter Employees Before Congress Over Hunter Biden Laptop Censorship Reporting

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) vowed to bring Twitter employees reportedly involved in censoring news of the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 election in front of Congress.

Republicans will take a majority in the House beginning Jan. 3. The GOP’s leader on the House Oversight Committee told Fox News Friday night it will mean those reportedly behind efforts to shield reporting on the topic from the public will answer for it when he becomes chair.

On Hannity, guest host Jason Chaffetz asked Comer about reporting from Substack journalist Matt Taibbi that there was an organized effort at Twitter to suppress the story. Taibbi, whose source was Elon Musk, reported Democrats and Republicans both had back channels that killed unfavorable tweets.

Taibbi claimed internal Twitter files showed Democrats had more channels that were used to suppress unfavorable tweets and initial reports on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“They can’t figure out how to justify this type of suppression,” Chaffetz, the former chair of the committee, said. “What can Congress, what can the Oversight Committee do, and where are they going to go next with this?”

Comer responded:

Jason, when I take your old position as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, I can promise you this: every employee at Twitter who was involved in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story will have an opportunity to come before Congress and explain their actions to the American people. This was a huge story. When we announced the investigation of the Biden family and referenced material from the laptop, many in the mainstream media said this is just a conspiracy theory. The mainstream media is still trying to use the old talking points the laptop is somehow Russian disinformation.

Comer said Musk’s decision to share Twitter files with Taibbi proves there was collusion to suppress the story at the platform and went on to praise the New York Post‘s original reporting from October 2020 on it.

“We are going to have every person at Twitter in front of the House Oversight Committee,” Comer concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

