GOP Sen. Kennedy Slammed for Promoting Debunked Ukraine Conspiracy Theory: ‘Where Complicity Meets Stupid’

By Ken MeyerNov 24th, 2019, 2:41 pm

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) was raked across the coals on Sunday after he continued to advance Ukraine talking points that were overwhelmingly debunked by last week’s congressional witnesses in the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry.

During his interview with Chris Wallace, Kennedy told the Fox News host “I don’t know” if Russia or Ukraine was responsible for the interference in America’s 2016 election, “nor do you, nor do any others.” This comes after former National Security Council official Fiona Hill used her testimony to say the conspiracy theory that Ukraine perpetrated the election-meddling is a “fictional narrative” and a “politically driven falsehood” designed to advance Russia’s interests.

Kennedy’s disregard of Hill’s testimony may not come as a surprise, given that Trump ran with the conspiracy literally a day after she tore it apart in her hearing. As such, Kennedy dismissed Hill’s testimony as “her opinion,” even after Wallace noted that “the entire intelligence community” agrees with her assessment.

As such, numerous political observers were disgusted by Kennedy’s take, saying he’s deliberately ignoring facts in order to traffic pro-Russia conspiracy theories because he thinks it’ll help Trump.

Not the least of these detractors was Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who attended Hill’s testimony as a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

