Fox News’ Chris Wallace called out Senator John Kennedy as the Louisiana Republican said he doesn’t know whether it was Russia or Ukraine that interfered in 2016.

This past Fridqy, President Donald Trump pushed the same Ukraine CrowdStrike talking point that Fiona Hill was smacking down as a fictional narrative that’s been pushed by Russia a day prior.

Wallace brought up POTUS doubling down on Fox & Friends before asking Kennedy, “Who do you believe was responsible for hacking the DNC and Clinton campaign computers, their emails? Was it Russia or Ukraine?”

“I don’t know, nor do you, nor do any others,” Kennedy said.

“Let me just interrupt to say the entire intelligence community says it was Russia,” Wallace jumped in to say.

“Right, but it could also be Ukraine,” Kennedy continued. “I’m not saying that I know one way or the other. I’m saying that Ms. Hill is entitled to her opinion, but no rebuttal evidence was allowed to be offered. We know, at least the Republicans in the House wanted to call a witness, a DNC political operative who lobbied the Ukrainian embassy to be involved and get involved in the 2016 election. We don’t know if Ukraine did that, we don’t know to what extent because they won’t let the president offer his evidence.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]