Two Republican Senators Traveling to Denmark to Assure NATO Trump Won’t Take Greenland

Republican Sens. Thom Tillis (NC) and Lisa Murkowski (AK) are set to travel to Copenhagen, Denmark, on Friday to try to reassure the Danish prime minister, a key NATO ally, that President Donald Trump will not seize Greenland by force.

“I’m going to remind them that we have coequal branches of government and I believe that there [is a] sufficient number of members, whether they speak up or not, that are concerned with this,” Tillis told The Hill on Thursday, adding:

The actual execution of anything that would involve a taking of a sovereign territory that is part of a sovereign nation, I think would be met with pretty substantial opposition in Congress. Right now, people are trying to be deferential, but this is just an example of, whoever keeps on telling the president that this idea is achievable should not be in Washington, D.C.

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton spoke to another Senate Republican, who asked for anonymity, and added, “You see, more than in other incidents, pushback by Republican senators on this topic.”

“I have no understanding how this is an idea to begin with,” continued the anonymous Republican, adding, “We absolutely need NATO support Ukraine. Diminishing the capabilities of NATO to do that is a death knell to people in Ukraine.”

Sen. Murkowski, a longtime Trump foe who voted for his impeachment in 2021, put forth legislation this week to further “cement” the U.S.’s commitment to NATO and added, “Our NATO alliances are what set the United States apart from our adversaries. We have friends and allies who are willing to stand firmly alongside us as the strongest line of defense to keep those who work to undermine peace and stability from making sweeping advances globally. The mere notion that America would use our vast resources against our allies is deeply troubling and must be wholly rejected by Congress in statute.”

Tillis, who announced his retirement after a public spat with Trump late last year, said he also confronted Trump on the issue. “If I prove anything else to you in the next year and a half, I hope I will prove to you that I care about your legacy and you have people around you who don’t,” Tillis recalled telling Trump.

Trump’s ongoing threats to acquire Greenland by any means necessary have led to strong division within his own party and anger across Europe.

Outgoing Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), a former Air Force general, told a local paper he would “lean toward” impeaching Trump should the president go ahead and take Greenland from Denmark.

“I’ll be candid with you. There’s so many Republicans mad about this,” Bacon said, adding, “If he went through with the threats, I think it would be the end of his presidency.”