Trump Attacks GOP Senator For ‘Fighting’ His Voter ID Bill: She’ll ‘Never Win Another Election’

President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) by name Friday during remarks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s 2026 Policy Conference at the Washington Hilton.

Trump returned to the Hilton for the first time since the assassination attempt during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

He began by claiming Republicans have “had to fight the good battle” on what he argued was common-sense legislation. “But we won every time,” Trump added.

Trump bragged about slashing “federal funding for any school that pushes transgender insanity on our youth. We expanded the Mexico City policy to stop taxpayer dollars from being used to promote radical gender ideology around the world. Radical gender ideology — it is. I made it the official protocol policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female. That wasn’t too tough. That was sort of an easy one.”

Trump then turned to his prized legislation to require all voters to produce I.D. at the polls.

And now we have to pass the SAVE America Act to protect our sacred Americans. Hard to believe, right? That we even have to fight for this. We have to fight for everything. Nothing comes easy — nothing. All voters must show voter I.D. Not so bad. All voters must provide proof of citizenship. Is that so hard? Democrats and a few Republicans who are doing a tremendous disservice to this country. We have a few Republicans that are fighting it. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. You should call her and tell her to get on the ball. She’ll never win another election, I can tell you. She has got to get, she’s got to vote. It’s called the SAVE America Act.

“It’s voter I.D., ideally photo I.D., right? You can look and you can say, ‘Oh that person is okay,’ or for lots of reasons, ‘That person is not the same person.’ We want proof of citizenship,” Trump added. “And we want no mail-in ballots except for illness, disability, military deployment, or travel.”

In addition to Murkowski, three other Republican Senators voted against the SAVE Act: Susan Collins (R-ME), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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