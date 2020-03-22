Senator Pat Toomey (R- PA) did not criticize President Donald Trump’s public messaging amid the coronavirus crisis on Meet the Press this morning, but he appeared to concede POTUS has gotten better more recently.

Toomey spoke with Chuck Todd about the ongoing discussions about a stimulus package before bringing up the president’s personal response and the criticism POTUS has received for comments over the past few press briefings.

“Is the role that President Trump has been playing at the briefings — do you believe that the public role the president has been playing has been helpful to this or do you believe he needs to take a step back and let the task force lead this response?” Todd asked.

Toomey said that “in many ways the president has stepped back” and he made a point of praising Vice President Mike Pence for the work he’s done leading the task force.

He commended Dr. Anthony Fauci and credited “many other folks” leading on this to say “I think the administration as a whole is responding well.”

Todd asked, “Do you think the president has sort of gotten in the way of that at times?”

“Look, I mean, his message has — it changed as our understanding of this has changed,” Toomey said. “And sometimes it’s been better than other times. More recently, it’s generally been better.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

