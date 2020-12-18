Millions of Americans have been hoping for months that Congress would get its act together and pass another desperately-needed relief package that would include direct payments during this massive crisis.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley — who do not agree on a lot of other matters — are making a bipartisan push for direct payments of $1200 instead of the $600 currently on the table. And yet somehow, inexpl;icably, there are lawmakers opposed to it.

Negotiations are continuing and it’s unclear whether a deal can be reached by the end of the day. So it will likely continue into the weekend — Hawley and Sanders made it clear last week they don’t want Congress leaving for the holidays before this gets done.

Sen. Inhofe celebrates anniversary as Senate finalizes relief: "Kay, I love you more now than I did 61 years ago. I say to the Senate leadership that you better get this last vote done by tonight or you'll have to do it without me b/c I'm going to be with Kay on our anniversary." pic.twitter.com/I35wQjZ8ml — The Hill (@thehill) December 18, 2020

Senator James Inhofe (R- OK) said on Friday that he’s going to leave on Saturday and said Congress should get the deal donebefore then.

Inhofe spoke on the Senate floor Friday, talking about a number of historial events that have happened in December 19th, before saying that day is his anniversary.

And Inhofe made a point of saying he intends to leave town tomorrow to be with his wife Kay for their wedding anniversary instead of sticking around if the negotiations continue:

“You better get this last vote done by tonight or you’ll have to do it without me, ’cause I’m gonna be with Kay for our anniversary on Saturday.”

As of this posting, a proposal to pass a two-day stopgap funding measure is circulating in Congress, which would mean the negotiations will continue.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN 2.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]