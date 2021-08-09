Brittany Commisso, former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo, is coming forward with a detailed account of the inappropriate touching and sexual harassment she says she experienced from the New York governor.

Commisso was known as “Executive Assistant #1” last week when New York State Attorney General Letitia James released her explosive report on Cuomo’s misconduct towards Commisso and 10 other accusers. After filing a criminal complaint against Cuomo, Commisso gave an interview to CBS’s Jericka Duncan and recalled how her “dream job” of working for the governor became a “nightmare.”

Commisso said Cuomo groped her for the first time while she was working at the governor’s mansion at the end of 2019, helping Cuomo to draft his State of the State address. When she was done, Commisso said Cuomo suggested that the two of them take a selfie.

“I then felt — while taking the selfie — his hand go down my back onto my butt, and he started rubbing it,” Commisso said. “Not sliding it. Not, you know, quickly brushing over it, rubbing my butt.”

Commisso said the physical contact made her hands shake with nervousness, and most of the selfies she took came out blurry. Cuomo saw the photos and agreed they weren’t good, so he suggested the two of them try again on the couch.

Commisso said she felt “safer” on the couch because she didn’t think Cuomo would be able to touch her butt again while she was sitting down.

“I have my arm wrapped around his shoulder, almost as if we were taking a picture with a buddy,” she continued. “And I got a clear photo sitting down. And that is the one that has been blurred out that has been now released to the public.”

Commisso said the second incident with Cuomo happened when she was at the governor’s mansion again, and he hugged her in a “sexually aggressive manner.”

“It was then that I said, you know, governor, you know, you’re — my words were ‘you’re going to get us in trouble,'” Commisso said. She explained that “that probably wasn’t the best thing to say,” but she was worried about what other staff in the mansion might’ve thought if they saw the two of them together that way. Commisso recalled Cuomo loudly slamming the door for the room they were in, then he put his hand inside her blouse and touched her breast over her bra.

I exactly remember looking down, seeing his hand, which is a large hand, thinking to myself, “Oh, my God. This is happening.” It happened so quick, he didn’t say anything. When I stopped it, he just pulled away and walked away.

Duncan then asked Commisso for her response to Cuomo’s denial of all the accusations against him.

“Reading that is disgusting,” Commisso said. “It’s simple. I know the truth. He knows the truth. I know what happened and so does he.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com