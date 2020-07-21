Fox News host Greg Gutfeld defended the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic ahead of Tuesday’s White House briefing from the president, claiming that “the only entity that made [Covid-19] worse is the media.”

The Five co-host Juan Williams pointed out that the approval of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus is low. A new ABC/Washington Post poll found 60 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s response, while just 38 percent approve.

For Gutfeld, the media is to blame for those numbers.

“When you have this narrative pushed by the media, and then they poll the narrative, they push this narrative that Republicans and by connection Trump, are responsible for badness, and then they poll it and then go Oh, surprise, people are dissatisfied with it,” Gutfeld argued. “It’s because you are running this false narrative.”

Gutfeld pointed out that Democratic-run states, like New York, have the worst death rates in America. He argued that Trump accomplished flattening the curve (an argument that would likely be disputed by public health experts).

But fear not: Gutfeld has no time for experts. “The one thing we’ve learned about Covid is that the only entity that made it worse is the media,” he said. “And what Trump is trying to do is speak directly to the American people. And right now he is more important than the experts, who have been proven wrong on so many things, from masks to social distancing to the shutdown.”

Gutfeld objected to the notion that Trump has mishandled the pandemic, calling that argument “baloney.” A recent, lengthy New York Times investigation into the administration’s failure to contain the pandemic painted the picture of a dysfunctional government that relied on rosy projections in order to jumpstart the reopening of the country before the virus was under control. A small cadre of White House aides, according to the investigation, displaced public health experts in order to direct the policy that has left the United States with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world. Meanwhile, European countries, hit hard by the virus in March, have gotten their pandemics under control.

