Greg Gutfeld Totally Stuns Jessica Tarlov With Praise For Arizona’s Kari Lake: ‘She’s Incredibly Persuasive’

Fox News’s top-rated show The Five debated the merits of Democrats boosting MAGA candidates in the midterms with the hope of winning in the general election – a discussion that ended with Greg Gutfeld praising Arizona’s Kari Lake.

The conversation began with Judge Jeanine Pirro asking liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov to weigh in on the MAGA extremism conversation. “And you know, Jessica, the majority of Americans who listened to Biden’s speech where it was the anti-MAGA speech, they found it, 60 percent, found it to be divisive,” Pirro began.

“That along with this kind of perplexing, they’re promoting the right wing MAGA, that the anti-democratic candidates, you know, people have to wonder in the Democrat Party what they really are doing,” Pirro added.

“We certainly know what Joe Biden was doing, and he was clarifying that there is a subset of the Republican Party and it’s just a piece of it. It’s certainly not the totality that doesn’t believe in the institutions that we believe in, that doesn’t adhere to democratic norms, that doesn’t accept reality,” Tarlov responded.

“What institutions that we believe in?” Pirro questioned.

“Like elections, like voting and then certifying elections. I mean, he was talking about people that wanted to ‘hang Mike Pence’ for not doing the president’s bidding and overturning the election. So that’s what Joe Biden was,” Tarlov said, as Greg Gutfeld jumped in.

“You can’t have an opinion on an election, you can’t be a skeptic or else you’re a terrorist,” Gutfeld interjected.

“I began with and I turn to he was talking about a small subset of Republicans. And he’s for a week been reminding you that he clarified that and he continues to clarify it. He works with Republicans. He got gun control done and infrastructure done with Republicans.

He made good on those promises that he can work with Republicans who believe in the same kinds of things that we do, which includes election integrity.

“To the point about supporting these candidates, I’ve not been in favor it. If even one of these people wins their election, it obviously invalidates the entire strategy. And it’s incredibly scary because one of these elections could be a Kari Lake. It could be Doug Mastriano.

“She is going to win,” Pirro jumped, “I agree,” added Dana Perino.

“She’s great,” replied Gutfeld.

“Yeah. I mean, you say that sarcastically, but you have no evidence on why she isn’t? I think she’s incredibly persuasive,” Gutfeld continued as the conversation paused.

“Kari Lake, we’re talking about the same person, right, running for governor,” he jokingly clarified as Tarlov appeared stunned for a moment.

“You’re acting like she is a monster. No, but you act like she’s a monster or something,” Gutfeld added.

“I do think people who don’t function in the same reality the rest of us do, where Joe Biden is the legitimate president,” Tarlov added.

“Hillary Clinton did that for four years,” jumped in Pirro as the hosts began talking over each other.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

