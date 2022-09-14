Fox’s Jessica Tarlov Fires Back After Greg Gutfeld Says GOP Should ‘Amplify’ Socialist Dems: ‘You Do!’

Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov reminded her colleague Greg Gutfeld that conservatives routinely magnify statements from “socialist” Democrats.

The latter weighed in on criticism of Democrats boosting fringe MAGA candidates during primaries, and suggested Republicans should “amplify” more radical candidates on the left.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Five, the show’s panelists discussed upcoming general election showdowns between far-right candidates who received millions of dollars this year from Democrats.

Their strategy is to cruise to victory against candidates they feel voters will reject.

Judge Jeanine Pirro highlighted a tweet from Democratic political strategist David Axelrod which lamented a clean sweep for MAGA candidates in New Hampshire’s primaries Tuesday.

Another far right election-denier wins, this time in NH. Feels like the Rs are doing everything possible to frustrate their chances of regaining control of the senate. https://t.co/OmU6V9ERsT — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 14, 2022

“Maybe David should check with his fellow Democrats because they’ve been spending millions in campaign ads to boost those MAGA Republican candidates and bury the moderates,” Pirro said.

Pirro said it is disingenuous for Democrats to portray MAGA Republicans as threats to the country, only to spend big to help them win.

Asked for his thoughts on the matter, Gutfeld said:

Why is this election meddling somehow less worse than the Russians spending, what was it, a hundred grand on Facebook ads? Was that was it was, that ended up doing nothing? Isn’t there some sort of principle here? So, “It’s okay if we meddle, but we can’t buy ads?”

Gutfeld ripped the media for being part of what he called an “extreme MAGA grift” being orchestrated by Democrats.

“Imagine if we, I’m gonna say ‘we’ as a Republican, even though I’m a registered independent, or I think I am,” Gutfeld said. “Imagine if we decided we would amplify the socialists in the Democratic Party?

In an apparent reference to conservatives who consistently amplify statements made by far-left lawmakers, Tarlov cut in and said, “You do!”

Gutfeld argued the two are not the same, as he has never spent money to boost someone he disagrees with.

Watch above, via Fox News.

