A gunman killed at least four people in Tulsa, Oklahoma after he entered a medical building with a rifle on Wednesday evening and opened fire. He later turned the gun one himself.

Officers were first called to the Natalie Medical Building on the city’s south side at around 5 p.m. CT. The building is part of a larger medical complex and is located near the Saint Francis Hospital and numerous other clinics and surgical centers.

KOTV reported buildings in the area were quickly locked down.

The Tulsa Police Department confirmed shots were fired initially asked people to avoid the area, due to what they called an “active shooter situation.”

Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler told KOTV the gunman killed three people before he turned the gun on himself. A fourth victim later died.

City leaders said during a press conference the shooter used two different firearms during the killings, which started at 4:52 p.m. ET. Police were working to treat victims within nine minutes by 5:01 p.m.

The suspect, whom police only said was a Black male somewhere between 35 and 40-year-old, entered the building with a handgun and a rifle. None of the victims have been identified.

People working near the medical complex were locked down until the gunman was reported dead.

One person who works in the nearby Kelly Medical Building told Mediaite they were immediately locked down when shots were fired. The person said they were allowed to leave after roughly an hour sheltering in place.

Video taken by an employee of St Francis Hospital after shots were fired in #Tulsa. Police say the shooter is dead. At least three victims have died following what was first reported as an “active shooter” situation. pic.twitter.com/d3CB0xdyXH — Kipp Jones (@thekippjones) June 1, 2022

Police are still working to process the scene.

This story has been updated to clarify five people died at the Natalie Building in Tulsa, including the shooter.

Watch above, via KOTV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com