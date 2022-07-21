Gutfeld BEGS Joe Biden to Recover from Covid: ‘We Cannot Go Through a Kamala Harris Moment’

President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid on Thursday and Greg Gutfeld reacted by imploring him to recover, lest his condition worsen and Vice President Kamala Harris becomes president.

Biden said he is “keeping busy” and is “doing great.” In a video from the White House, he said his “symptoms are mild.”

“I think I speak for all Americans and perhaps the world, President Biden, please get well soon,” Gutfeld said on Thursday’s edition of Fox News’ top-rated show The Five. “I mean, really, really get well soon. Don’t get sick. Please, because I don’t want the crazy cackler in charge.”

Gutfeld suggested that Harris was pleased with the development, as Harris would assume presidential powers if Biden were to die or become incapacitated (presuming the Cabinet invokes Section 4 of the 25th Amendment in the latter scenario).

“I think she was doing cartwheels to work,” he continued. “He looks fine. And know with this stuff, the symptoms are mild in this strain.”

He then joked that Biden’s illness may be connected to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent visit to the White House while Biden was abroad.

“And I do want to dispel that rumor – because people are trying to figure out how he got it – when Gavin Newsom was at the White House, he wasn’t sneezing on every doorknob,” he added.

Gutfeld suggested it’s time for younger people to ascend to high office and reiterated his plea.

“I’m dead serious, he cannot get sick,” he said. “That cannot happen. America has been through enough. We can’t go through a Kamala Harris moment right now.”

Watch above via Fox News.

