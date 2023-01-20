Fox News’s Gutfeld! panel roasted fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) on Thursday night as each host dropped brutal takedown after brutal takedown on the embattled Republican.

“New York’s favorite scallywag used to perform in drag,” began Greg Gutfled in the first mention of the story on Fox News – according to a search of SnapStream’s cable news transcripts.

“New York GOP Congressman George Santos is accused of lying about almost everything ever. To me, it’s impressive. Including his mom being at the World Trade Center on 9/11. Turns out she was at 711 on Earth Day,” Gutfeld continued, adding:

Next, he’ll say he lowered gas prices and beat up corn pop. He’s also denying he stole money from a disabled veteran trying to care for a sick dog. And on top of all that, he reportedly committed the most evil of evils: dressing in drag. A drag queen and former friend of Santos says they met more than 15 years ago in Brazil. Santos reportedly went by Kitara Ravache. Him too!

“I knew we had something in common, but much like me, George couldn’t handle the drag queen lifestyle. Quote, ‘He did not have what it takes to be a professional. George did not have the glamor for that.’ That’s a friend. What a catty bitch. Santos denied he ever performed as a drag queen, calling it the most recent obsession from the media and categorically false. But I get his anger. I, myself have been accused of making some embarrassing appearances in very seedy circumstances very early in my career. But enough about Fox & Friends. Speaking of Kat,” Gutfeld jested.

“They were so nice to me,” replied Kat Timpf.

“Your new best friends. So I have to do a little caveat. I we have reached out to have him on the show. He doesn’t understand that we would treat him with such admiration for being so wacky, so crazy. I just want to get inside his head,” Gutfeld said, asking, “What do you think?”

“Now, that would certainly be interesting. Yeah. Like I’ve had people in my life were pathological liars. And even they, like, stay away from 9/11 and the Holocaust,” Timpf joked.

“Not this guy! But then he’s like, drag, ‘I would never like!’” she jested, adding:

He wouldn’t want me thinking that you’re not a Godly man of God like you are a liar. But I don’t think he what he was obviously not because his friend was like he didn’t have the glamor. So although he did drag, he was, in fact, not a queen.

“Oh, Paul. You must be. You’re an author as well. You’ve written a number of books. You must be fascinated by this character. And he is fascinating,” Gutfeld then asked former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro.

“He’s great. I mean, he’s the most interesting thing in Congress, right? I’m actually hope he hangs around just so we can watch what he’s going to come up with next. Exactly. It really does feel like the simulation. Yeah. The only thing I can think of is that he leaked this so that when it’s time, he’s going to be arrested at some point. Right. Because he’s got some real financial skullduggery. Yeah. When he comes out with the transphobia defense because he’s checked every other box, he’s done just about everything wrong you could possibly do. And I think that ultimately he’s going to find himself looking at an arrest,” Mauro added.

“Ohhh, actually, you better, got to get him on the show first. Yeah, I want him to be my best friend because I can tell him all my secrets. Yes. Because if he tells other people they won’t believe him,” Timpf joked.

“Yes. He’d be a terrible best friend because he’d always be asking for money and then you’d never see it again. Right. You know what? We know what were watching what Republicans are doing. But I’m wondering, what would Dems do? I mean, they never questioned Ilhan Omar and the stuff that she’s been up to, brother anybody, brother, husband, husband, brother. But I don’t know what I’m saying, Tyrus,” Gutfeld joked.

The discussion continued with Timpf and Tyrus joking about Tyrus giving drag a try, before Gutfeld jumped back in to wrap it up.

“Can we get a picture of Santos? You know, Guy, look at him and I. And I look at him and I look at him and I go. Not that picture. A picture of him. Never mind. I was going to say, he looks like you. Anyway. There you go. Are we sure that’s not really Marco Rubio? With glasses. With glasses?” Gutfeld joked.

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

