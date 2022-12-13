Gutfeld Says Twitter Files Prove Company Became ‘New Turf for People to the Left of Che Guevara’s Ghost’ Before Musk Came Along

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld accused Twitter of becoming a “new turf for people to the left of Che Guevara’s ghost” in reaction to revelations from Elon Musk’s Twitter Files.

Musk’s Twitter Files have revealed internal communications within the company concerning the suppression of accounts and stories. Revelations thus far have included the social media platform’s questionable handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story, as well as the latest news that some top brass within Twitter could not justify booting former President Donald Trump from the platform.

Gutfeld accused Twitter of being “dominated” by left-wing activists before Musk took over the company.

“Liberals generally hire liberals who share the same fears and the same behaviors. It’s true in media. And now it’s true in Twitter,” Gutfeld said in his opening monologue on Monday’s Gutfeld! “You want to protect your left-wing assumptions? Just overstaff companies with people who hold the same beliefs. You do this for over a few years, you end up with a company that has 40 diversity consultants for every two workers. And no talent whatsoever.”

While there was no actual policy declaring “ban right-wingers,” Gutfeld argued a company filled with people politically motivated for one side led to conservatives receiving a far more aggressive and critical eye than did people with whom they shared political views.

“So, in short time, Twitter became the new turf for people to the left of Che Guevara’s ghost. The laws were open to their interpretation, so they twisted them. And like a NASCAR race, the turns only went in one direction. But unlike NASCAR, white men weren’t the favorite to win,” Gutfeld joked.

The Fox News host accused Twitter of using the “first rule” of “mobsters” with their political bias.

“There’s no policy that says, ‘Ban right-wingers.’ You don’t even need it,” Gutfeld said. “The mobsters’s first rule was not to write anything down. So keep the bias where it belongs in your head, along with plans to make plumbers pay off your degree in gender grievance studies.”

Watch above via Fox News

