Hallie Jackson Out at MSNBC, Will Host Show on NBC News Streaming Service

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson Reports will be going off the air after the network announced the departure of Hallie Jackson from the cable network on Thursday.

She will host Hallie Jackson NOW on the streaming service NBC News Now.

Going forward, MSNBC’s hourlong 3 p.m. weekday slot will be occupied by Katy Tur. Meanwhile, Chris Jansing’s airtime will expand to two hours from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Also, Jose Diaz-Balart’s show will move from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Andrea Mitchell will remain in the 12 p.m. slot.

The 10 a.m. weekday time slot “will have a rotating lineup of hosts until a new anchor is named,” said MSNBC President Rashia Jones.

Variety first reported the shakeup.

Katie Phang will host MSNBC’s 8 a.m. weekend show, leading to a 9 a.m. show hosted by Jonathan Capehart at 9 a.m. He will be followed by Ali Velshi who will host a two-hour program starting at 10 a.m.

Jones notified staff on Thursday and said the changes will take effect on Feb. 13.

In a note to employees, the network praised Jackson:

Hallie and her team have worked diligently to differentiate the show, incorporating Hallie’s expertise as senior Washington correspondent, as well as her keen eye for diverse stories that go beyond Washington with segments like “The Backstory,” “The Original,” and “The Local.” On NOW, she’s covered everything from the midterms to mental health, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and climate change, making sense of the news of day [sic] for our viewers in her signature conversational style, and now, going even deeper with the new hour.

MSNBC routinely finishes second in ratings among the major cable news networks. Hallie Jackson Now typically beats its CNN counterpart in the ratings, but finishes well behind Fox News in the 3 p.m. time slot.

