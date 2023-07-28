Hannity Introduces Nancy Mace With Awkward Joke About Her Sex Talk: ‘You’ll Get Home Some Time Around Midnight’

Fox News host Sean Hannity introduced Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) with a remark about her sex life on Hannity, Thursday after she sparked controversy for telling a prayer breakfast that morning that she had skipped sex to attend on time.

After playing a video of Mace at the House hearing on UFOs, Hannity noted, “Congressman Mace made even more headlines this morning at a prayer breakfast when she explained why she was almost late for Tim Scott’s prayer breakfast.”

Hannity then played the viral clip of Mace telling the prayer breakfast hosted by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC):

When I woke up this morning at 7:00, I was getting picked up at 7:45, Patrick my fiancé tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like, ‘No baby, we don’t got time for that this morning, I gotta get to the prayer breakfast and I gotta be on time.’ A little TMI, but he can wait, he’s got— I’ll see him later tonight.

The Fox News host remarked, “Much later tonight ’cause she’s on this show. Anyway, Congresswoman Mace joins us. Uh, congresswoman, great to have you.”

“Where do we start, Sean?” Mace responded.

Hannity shot back, “Uh, I guess you’ll get home some time around midnight tonight, so, um, I thought it was pretty funny at a prayer breakfast. Good for you for having a great sense of humor.”

At the end of the interview, Hannity made yet another reference to the incident, concluding, “Congresswoman, we appreciate you coming to this show instead of going home to your fiancé. We really appreciate it.”

“He’ll see me shortly! I’ll see him shortly,” Mace replied. “Thank you, Sean.”

Others were not so supportive of Mace’s remarks on Thursday.

The congresswoman received criticism from many conservatives on social media who argued that her comments were insulting to the prayer breakfast’s Christian audience. Mace was also accused of promoting premarital sex since she is not yet married to her fiancé.

