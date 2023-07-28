Ex-Kamala Harris Comms Director Says He Can ‘Feel the Noose’ Tightening Around Trump’s Neck

Jamal Simmons, the former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, told CNN he could “feel the noose sort of tightening around Donald Trump’s neck” after the former president was hit with additional charges on Thursday.

On CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront, Thursday, former Trump White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin reacted to the charges against Trump and two of his allies by saying, “I hate to say it, but he operates like a thug. This is how Donald Trump has operated throughout his career, throughout his presidency, and these men are going to feel the consequences of sticking by his side.”

Simmons responded, “Yeah, you just feel the noose sort of tightening around Donald Trump’s neck as this is all taking place,” before adding:

And the thing that just strikes me is the last time he was president, there were people around who were trying to stop him from his worst instincts, and now we see what the world looks like when those people go away and he’s surrounded by people who just tell him ‘yes’ and try to carry out his orders. What happens if this man gets back into the White House and surrounds the entire government with people who will only do the things this megalomaniac wants them to do?

Trump was hit with three additional charges by Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith on Thursday, which accused Trump of ordering a staffer to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Trump campaign lashed out at the additional charges in a statement, calling them “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com