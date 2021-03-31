Hannity Rails Against Facebook for Taking Down Trump Interview: Maybe It’s ‘Time to Leave, We’re Not Wanted There’

Sean Hannity went on a tear Wednesday night against Facebook over the social media giant taking down a new interview of former President Donald Trump.

Trump was suspended from Facebook in the wake of the Capitol riots, and CNBC reported a company spokesperson pointed to that as the reason they pulled the video of Trump being interviewed by daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

Former Bush White House press secretary Ari Fleischer told Hannity “this censorship is… one of the reasons we are splitting as a society.”

“Are conservatives supposed to start all their own conservative media and ban Biden and Obama’s voice?” he asked. “Is that the America Facebook wants? This is going in every possible wrong direction. It’s anti-democratic, anti-intellectual, anti-history.”

Hannity read an email Dan Scavino apparently received before commenting, “Now Dan Scavino, who works for President Trump — just ’cause you work for President Trump, you can’t post on Facebook.”

“Why is anybody on Facebook anymore that is a conservative?” he asked. “It’s time to leave, we’re not wanted there.”

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said he wants to know from Facebook “what did he say during that interview with Lara Trump that is so offensive that you have to hide this from the sensitivities of the people that are on Facebook.”

