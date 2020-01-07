Hannity Says Iran Hostility Will ‘Be Met With the Full Force’ of US Military: Refineries ‘Could Soon Go Up in Flames’

Sean Hannity tonight opened his show suggesting further action against Iran after the missile strike on bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops tonight.

Hannity noted there are no reports of U.S. casualties thus far and said he spoke to a source who “believes almost if not all of these missiles may have missed their targets, that wouldn’t be an accident.” (After his monologue, the president tweeted “All is well!” and said, “Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!”)

He said Trump has shown “enormous restraint” and told viewers, “We’re just finding out how stupid the leaders of Iran actually are, because they actually think they can attack Americans and get away with it. I think they need to think again. Do they actually think that they can kill our brave men and women abroad in our embassy and get away with it?”

“Their hostility will now be met with the full force of the greatest, most advanced, most sophisticated military this world has ever seen,” he continued.

At one point Hannity said he doesn’t want to see boots on the ground, saying, “The president has been clear he’s not putting boots on the ground. Might need a few more intelligence people. Might need to protect very specific areas. And I know the Washington swamp creatures, they like to send our kids to war. Then they put them on the battlefield, then they politicize the war and say never mind. We can’t allow that to ever happen again.”

But he continued on to say “the United States will be ready to decimate Iran’s leaders with our superior weaponry” and added, “The three major refineries could soon go up in flames.”

