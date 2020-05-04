Sean Hannity is not at all happy with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, but he had some words of criticism for the armed Michigan protesters who gathered in the past few days.

Hannity talked about how different states have addressed their lockdown policies before coming to Michigan. People gathered for a lockdown protest, demanding the state be reopened, with some of them very noticeably armed.

That aspect really bothered Hannity Monday night:

“I’m the number one supporter in radio and television that I know of — First Amendment and the Second Amendment. Now, no one is a bigger defender of the Second Amendment than yours truly. Everyone has the right to protest, protect themselves, and try to get the country open. This with the militia look here and these long guns, uh, no. Show of force is dangerous. That puts our police at risk. And by the way, your message will never be heard, whoever you people are. No one should be attempting to intimidate officials with a show of force. And God forbid something happens, they’re going to go after all of us law-abiding Second Amendment people.”

As he spoke with Dan Bongino about whether it hurts the message, Hannity reiterated, “Nobody’s gonna hear them, Dan… You don’t need to show force like this!”

“They could do concealed carry, Dan, if they’re worried about their safety, this is to intimidate,” he added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]