Hannity Unloads on John Bolton: ‘Stop Playing Games,’ Come on the Show and Explain Yourself

Sean Hannity tonight laid into John Bolton and said if he has something to say, he should come on his show and say it.

Bolton’s book reportedly details what he heard about a Ukraine quid pro quo. Hannity tonight said he’s been alarmed by what he’s been hearing about a former colleague:

“I’ve known John Bolton for I think two decades… I remember when John was first up for the job of the national security advisor. I had heard through many sources John was calling everyone that would listen, asking them to put in a good word for him with President Trump. He wanted this job badly. I spoke on an occasion to John Bolton, and I asked him why he wanted the job, and I also remember asking him, ‘You know, Donald Trump’s foreign policy positions are very different than your foreign policy positions. Would you be willing to serve his agenda, not yours?’ Again, I’ve known him for two decades. I’m not today recognizing the guy that I thought I knew because John Bolton — I say to you tonight, you have something to say, John, come here. You worked here. This is your old home. Come on the show.”

Hannity insisted that nothing in the reports about his book changes anything about the impeachment trial.

“President Trump is allowed to talk. He’s allowed to vent. He’s allowed to exchange ideas with his close advisors. That’s not a crime. It’s kind of like, well, you tell your friend, ‘I want to rob this jewelry store. I want to rob this grocery store, convenience store.’ Or ‘Oh, I’m going to punch this guy the face. I’m going to rip somebody’s face off.’ But you never do it. You weren’t seriously plotting the act. That would not be a crime, would it?” he asked.

Hannity reiterated that Bolton should speak out, saying, “You have a story to tell the country, John, stop playing games. This is not a game when it’s the presidency of the United States.”

