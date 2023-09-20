Hannity’s Studio Audience Boos Striking Auto Workers

The live studio audience attending Wednesday’s Hannity booed loudly during a discussion about the United Auto Workers strike.

Last week, United Auto Workers members at some plants belonging to the three major American automakers went on strike. They are seeking higher wages, cost-of-living adjustments, the elimination of a two-tier system of wages and benefits, and assurances that workers whose plants are shut down as part of the transition to electric vehicles will be justly compensated.

As part of the pay increase, the UAW wants a 32-hour work week and overtime pay for any hours worked beyond that.

“Our members are working 60, 70, even 80 hours a week just to make ends meet,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in August. “That’s not a living. That’s barely surviving, and it needs to stop.”

Sean Hannity mentioned the 32-hour figure while interviewing Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Tim Scott (SC), who praised Ronald Reagan for firing more than 11,000 air traffic controllers who went on strike in 1981.

“He said, ‘You strike, you’re fired,’” Scott said at a campaign event in Iowa. “Simple concept to me, to the extent that we can use that once again.”

“I heard your comments about Reagan and the UAW,” Hannity began. “Here’s where I might differ from you a little bit and tell me where I might be wrong. I’m looking at the UAW – and by the way, their four-day workweek and 32 hours, take the proposal. No way.”

As Hannity spoke, many members of his studio audience could be heard and seen booing and giving a thumbs down.

“I work like 90 hours a week,” said the television and radio host. “Sorry. I don’t– nobody gets a four-day workweek.”

Hannity went on to claim auto workers are losing their jobs because of President Joe Biden’s push to get automakers to manufacture more electric vehicles.

“They are killing these workers,” he said. “What recourse do they have?”

“Without any question, whether you are a union or non-union worker you’re being devastated by the Bidenomics,” Scott replied.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com