‘Have You No Balls Sir?’ S.E. Cupp Laughs at ‘Pathetic’ Jeff Sessions Campaign Ad

CNN host S.E. Cupp mocked former Attorney General’s Jeff Sessions recently released campaign ad for his comeback Senate bid, asking “where are your balls?”

Playing Sessions’ campaign ad on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered, which is embedded below, Cupp described it as “in a word: pathetic.”

“When I left President Trump’s cabinet did I write a tell-all book? No. Did I ago on CNN and attack the president? Nope. Have I said a crossword about our president? Not one time,” Sessions said in the ad. President Donald Trump later said he noticed Sessions said “very nice things” about him in a Fox News interview.

“You know what I want to say to Jeff Sessions: ‘have you no balls, sir? Where are your balls?’ That ad was pathetic,” Cupp told her panelists Aisha Moodie-Mills and John Brabender.

“You would never make an ad like that for a candidate,” Cupp told Brabender, a Republican strategist.

“I would not have executed it that way,” Brabender said diplomatically, prompting laughter from Cupp and Moodie-Mills. “But I understand what he’s trying to do.”

“I think he was completely emasculated,” Moodie-Mills said. “I don’t want leader to be a punk. Stand up and have some conviction and some backbone.”

Brabender argued that Trump will likely stay out of the race unless somehow Roy Moore rises in the polls, and argued that Republicans support Trump because they are able to compartmentalize.

“I’ve never bought the compartmentalization idea. You bought him. You got all of him. You can’t take this and leave that,” Cupp said.

