‘He Performed Quite Poorly’: Russian State TV Pundit Rips Trump’s 2024 Announcement, Says ‘DeSantis Looks More Successful’

At least one Russian state television presenter is unimpressed with former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s running again in 2024.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump told a raucous crowd at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday night.

In a clip flagged by Julia Davis of Russian Media Monitor, Vladimir Solovyov of Russia-1 panned Trump’s announcement on Wednesday and questioned its timing.

Solovyov appeared to allude to this week’s missile strike in Poland, which killed two people and is believed to have been fired by Ukrainian forces trying to fend off a Russian attack:

It’s a big joy for Biden that Trump announced that he is planning to run in the elections. Trump did it dramatically, beautifully, just in time at the moment when the world could totally spit on it. The world stood on the brink of nuclear war, as everyone thought, expecting that NATO is about to do something. It turned out not to be the case. [Airs clip of Trump announcing his candidacy] I have a few technical questions. First of all, why is Trump doing this? Really, what is it for? It would be impossible to find a worse time for this. It gives him absolutely nothing. He performed quite poorly. And I mean very poorly. There can be no positives from this. What the heck is it for? Why is he doing this? The red wave did not materialize. They did not take the Senate, not as big of a majority in Congress as they needed. Within the party, DeSantis looks more successful. Is this an attempt to interrupt DeSantis? Or is this a gift for Biden?

Trump is viewed by some as politically weak after last week’s midterm elections, where Republicans underperformed their own expectations. In several high-profile races in swing states, Trump-endorsed candidates imploded in spectacular fashion.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) coasted to reelection and is seen as a potentially stronger Republican nominee in 2024. DeSantis has yet to state publicly whether he’s considering a run.

Watch above via Russia-1 and Russian Media Monitor.

