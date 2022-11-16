Ron DeSantis Says to ‘Chill Out’ After Reporter Asks If There’s ‘Civil War’ in GOP Over Him and Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis basically suggested everyone take a deep breath after being asked about a “civil war” in the GOP over whether to support him or former president Donald Trump.

“Governor, do you hear there may be a civil war brewing in the GOP, people having to choose between you and Donald Trump?” a reporter asked DeSantis at a news conference in Matlacha, Florida.

Trump has already taken several swipes at Gov. DeSantis, who in turn has seemed unperturbed by the possibility, should he choose to run for president, of facing Trump. Answering the reporter on Wednesday, DeSantis suggested that people talking about “civil war” in the party are getting worked up prematurely.

“No, look. We just finished this election, okay? People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff,” he said. “I mean, seriously. We just ran an election.”

He pointed out the party is still waiting to see how the Georgia runoff between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker turns out.

DeSantis talked about GOP victories in Florida, including his own, which contrast GOP disappointments overall across the country after hopes of a so-called red wave. The GOP narrowly won back the House but the Democrats kept control of the Senate with victories in key states including Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada. States that, notably, featured major direct Donald Trump efforts.

“I mean, I know around the country, Florida was kind of the biggest bright spot. It was not so bright in many other parts of the country,” DeSantis said pointedly. “It was a substandard performance given the dynamics that are at play.”

He credited his victory to delivering for the people — which might also be considered a jab at certain others.

“But I think what people like me, who have been given the opportunity to continue, is, OK, let’s do something with that,” said DeSantis. “And the reason why we won historic victory is, at the end of the day, we led, we delivered and we had your back when you needed us. That is why we won big.”

He said that he and Florida Republicans showed is that you have to “produce results” and “lead with conviction.”

Watch the clip above, via ABC News affiliate WPBF.

