‘He Says You’re Lying’: Fox’s Kilmeade Confronts Herschel Walker About His Son Annihilating Him on Twitter

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade pressed Herschel Walker over the “tremendous damage” his own son is doing to his senate candidacy in the fallout from the bombshell report that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion.

The Georgia Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate spoke to Kilmeade on Fox & Friends, where he once again denied the explosive report that he impregnated a woman, then paid her to have an abortion years before adopting his anti-abortion stance. Kilmeade noted that Walker’s son, Christian Walker, has been going on a Twitter rampage since the story broke, painting his father as a violent, lying hypocrite.

Kilmeade rolled the tape of Christian railing at his dad and saying “Don’t lie about your life at the expense of me, my mom, and all of the people that you’ve affected throughout your life! You don’t get to pretend that you’re some moral family guy! You don’t get to pretend all these things…Do not lie!”

“So he saw [the report] and says you’re lying, Herschel,” Kilmeade noted. “What do you say about your son? Is he telling the truth?”

Mr. Walker gave the same answer he gave when his son first started blasting him on social media: “Well I love my son unconditionally and that’s where I’ve always been. I always loved him unconditionally.” This did not answer Kilmeade’s question, and the Fox host followed up “But he’s doing tremendous damage to you by coming out with those statements. Do you know why he’s saying this?”

“Well the damage he’s doing is letting people know that the left will do whatever they can to win this seat, and I told you when I got in this race, I’m gonna win this seat,” Walker said. “People see someone sitting here in front of you right now that’s been redeemed. I want America to know I’m living proof you can make mistakes and get up and keep going forward, but you can only do it in this country right here.”

Walker tried to move past the uncomfortable subject by taking shots at his rival, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (D). But Kilmeade kept up the pressure by referencing the video in which Christian said “I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised.”

“What do you say to that?” He asked. Walker once again answered “I love him unconditionally,” claimed he has “forgiven” as a Christian, and continued to promote himself without responding directly to his son’s remarks.

