President Donald Trump released his behind-the-scenes version of his interview with Lesley Stahl for 60 Minutes, including the moment when he seemed to cancel the rest of the conversation.

After Stahl asked him what will he do if Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidency and then decides to prosecute Trump for his actions, Trump denied making critical comments about Attorney General Bill Barr not taking greater action against his political foes — despite having done so on numerous occasions. Shortly after that, Stahl acknowledged Trump’s hostility throughout the interview, at which point, Trump complained about how she “inappropriately brought up” numerous tough topics during their discussion.

After complaining about Stahl starting the interview by asking if he’s prepared for tough questions, Trump then accused her and others of being soft on Biden.

“He’s never been asked a question that’s hard,” Trump said. As Trump went on with his gripes, a member of the production staff interrupted to tell Stahl that in five minutes, they would have Vice President Mike Pence come in for his part of the segment.

“I think we have enough,” Trump said. “I think we have enough of an interview here. That’s enough. Let’s go.”

