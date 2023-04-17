Here’s Why You Likely Won’t See Images of Fox News Stars Entering Court

It looks as though Fox News will be spared having its employees seen entering and exiting a courthouse in Delaware in its upcoming defamation trial.

Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News, is being sued for $1.6 billion by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation. Dominion alleges the network defamed the company when multiple hosts and guests claimed it helped rig the 2020 election against then-President Donald Trump.

The trial was due to begin Monday, but the start has been delayed by the judge. Fox News is reportedly seeking to settle the case before on-air personalities such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity must testify. Fox Corp. Chair Rupert Murdoch is also on the witness list.

Fox denies wrongdoing and insists its coverage is protected by the First Amendment.

On Monday, NewsNation’s Brian Entin reported that a tent has been erected outside the courthouse as a way to shield witnesses in the trial from the public, as well as camera lenses ahead of the highly-anticipated trial.

“We were sort of under the assumption that Rupert Murdoch, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity may actually walk in through the front door of the courthouse,” Entin said. “But we discovered something interesting today if this does actually go [to trial] when they testify.”

Entin explained that he took a photograph of the back of the courthouse.

“They’ve actually built this tent where we assume Murdoch and other high-profile witnesses will actually drive right into that tent,” he reported. “You won’t be able to see anything. They get out of the car and then they’re able to walk inside, out of the view of cameras.”

Entin added the courthouse used a similar tent during a trial involving Elon Musk.

Watch above via NewsNation

