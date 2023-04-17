Former Republican National Committee staffer Tim Miller ripped Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for traveling to Manhattan to put District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s record on violent crime under the microscope.

Jordan’s House Judiciary Committee held a field hearing Monday that Miller – the former communications director for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign and an avowed “Never Trumper,” called “made-for-TV culture war low-calorie nonsense.”

“If you are fighting for victims of crime, you will be saying, ‘Oh, hey, we’re proposing reforms, like we’re proposing police reforms,’ whatever it is. ‘Criminal justice reform we think that will make our streets safer,'” Miller said on Monday’s Deadline: White House. “That is not this—this is just a big show, a performative show, to performatively fight Alvin Bragg. That is what the whole Trump era has been. That’s what the party has been. They want people to be this supposedly big middle finger to the left, but they aren’t actually doing anything. It’s just all of the made-for-TV culture war low-calorie nonsense.”

Jordan began the hearing by saying, “Here in Manhattan, the scales of justice are weighed down by politics. For the district attorney, justice isn’t blind. It’s about looking for opportunities to advance a radical political agenda.”

Jordan has been accused of using the hearings as political retaliation against Bragg for charging Donald Trump with 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records.

“We are here today in lower Manhattan for one reason and one reason only,” said New York Rep. Jerry Nadler. “The chairman is doing the bidding of Donald Trump.”

Victims of violent crime in New York City were invited to the hearing to talk about how “soft on crime” Bragg has been. But Miller said Republicans should be rolling up their sleeves and working for change instead of reverting to petty party politics.

“He’s not doing any of the hard things,” Miller said of Jordan. “It’s just all this, oh, I can do a good tweet or a good—have a good hearing performance that makes fun of somebody that my people hate, and that is fighting I guess, in this sort of distorted world-view, and that is the whole party now. He’s had success within the party because he represents that.”

