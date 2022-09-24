‘He’s Never Seen a Vagina! Never Seen a Naked Woman!’ MSNBC Uproariously Mocks Lindsey Graham’s Sexuality as Ruhle’s Show Goes Off Rails

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle and her guests on The 11th Hour were in fits of laughter as they mocked Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham with the implication that he is gay during an off-the-rails segment about abortion policy in the United States.

On Friday’s show, Ruhle’s panel guests included CBS Sunday Morning‘s Nancy Giles, CNBC’s Ron Insana, MSNBC columnist Liz Plank, and comic and podcaster Judy Gold.

Toward the end of the show, Ruhle brought up Sen. Graham and the abortion legislation he put forward, which has been a major news story all week. Just mentioning his name elicited some groans from the guests.

Ruhle said Graham is “more than doubling down” with the legislation, and said to the panel “I want you to first help me understand, why would he even be doing this?”

“Why do this? Republicans don’t even support it across the board. He’s dividing Republicans. It’s not like you can get white evangelical voters to vote for you twice,” said Ruhle. “And now they’re knocking out a ton of other potential new voters.”

There were several immediate responses, including Plank pointing out that women are registering to vote in swing states in response to the abortion issue.

“And, the fact that he is telling women what to do with their bodies,” Gold began. She paused a second before Giles nodded and said, “Go for it.”

“He’s never seen a vagina! He’s never seen a naked woman!” Gold blurted, as the whole panel laughed it up, including Stephanie Ruhle. “And he is telling me?”

The implication that Gold was using to crack up the panel is one that’s made pretty often on the Democrat side, which is to suggest Graham is gay, apparently as an insult.

Amid the crosstalk and tittering, Ruhle added her own wink and nudge, saying, “We don’t know that for sure. We do not know that for sure.”

MSNBC’s Liz Plank said “It’s probably true, it’s probably true.”

“Judy we would refer to that as an unconfirmed report,” said CNBC’s Insana getting in on it.

“Someone needs to find out!” said Plank.

“I’m going to speculate…” Gold said.

“According to Judy Gold,” interjected CBS’s Giles.

Insana then restored some order by saying, “If I could flip that, though. s a married man who’s got a wife and two daughters. I don’t want somebody who’s not married, without a family dictating my family policy.”

Giles then insulted Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, and Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America as “meek.”

“It really makes me uncomfortable that a guy, that a man — even in the press conference, there he is in front with these two meek women standing beside him,” said Giles.

“And Marco Rubio, don’t forget,” Insana added.

“Do they want to have babies?” Giles asked.

“No, they’re men who need Viagra!” said Gold as Plank and Ruhle laughed some more. “They don’t even operate correctly!”

“Right,” Giles agreed.

