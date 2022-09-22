‘It Was a Joke Guys!’ Whoopi Goldberg Chafes at Complaints Over Lindsey Graham Marriage Joke Live On-Air

The View host Whoopi Goldberg chafed at complaints over a joke she made on the air about Senator Lindsey Graham, cracking that maybe she should quit “if this is what it’s coming to!”

On Thursday’s edition of ABC’s The View, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was the guest, and took advantage of the chance to call Graham out over his national abortion ban and Republicans targeting other rights.

Goldberg chimed in at the end with a joke that, at the very least, evoked popular but baseless insinuations about Graham:

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: We have Lindsey Graham, Senator Graham and other and other leaders of the Republican Party who are saying and they’re being very clear about this, folks, we got to listen to them that they want a national ban on abortions. And it’s not going to matter if you’re in a red state or a blue state. That means it will be completely banned. That’s what they that is their message. That’s what they’re doing here. And we have to remember that we cannot allow that to take us back. We cannot be moving backwards. And it’s not just abortion. It’s going to be on marriage. It’s going to be on contraception. It’s going to be on our privacy. And so we have to remember what is at stake for all of us as we move forward. And so we want to call that out. And also, Senator Graham had said maybe about a month ago, early August, that he believes when it comes to marriage, when it comes to abortion, it’s for states to decide. So, Senator Graham, what changed? JOY BEHAR: I know, what changed? WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Well, maybe he’s getting married. (laughter) Do it quick, because I know people are fooling around with our marriage rights. Whoever, wherever you stand, you know.

After the commercial break, Goldberg addressed complaints that had apparently been relayed to her during the break:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Before I do this introduction, I need to make clear that I was doing what I do as a comic. Sometimes I make jokes and — it was a joke, nothing more than that. I just got a whole conversation about people misunderstanding the joke! I mean, okay! I should probably never do this show again. If this is what it’s coming to! Was a… It was a joke, guys, you know?

Watch above via ABC.

