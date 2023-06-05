Numerous CNN employees believe Friday’s devastating 15,000 word profile in The Atlantic essentially dealt a fatal blow to Chris Licht’s reign as the network’s CEO.

That’s according to a new report from Brian Stelter — who covered media at CNN for nine years before Licht gave him the boot last August. Writing for New York magazine, Stelter reported on what he called an “anti-Licht sentiment” among CNN’s rank-and-file which he says was “cemented” by the Atlantic piece.

“I feel like a quarterback without a coach,” one unnamed anchor told Stelter.

Three other unnamed employees told Stelter that Licht is more or less finished at the network.

“He’s over,” one told Stelter.

“He’s done,” another added.

“There’s no coming back from that profile,” a third said.

The stunning Atlantic deep dive painted Licht as aloof and completely disconnected from his staff. Among some of the more devastating anecdotes, writer Tim Alberta revealed Licht “barely interacted” with his team during a dinner in Washington — instead spending the night obsessing over a negative article about him in Puck. The story also accused Licht of presenting a clearer vision for CNN to his personal trainer than he has to any of his employees.

Moreover, Licht will have to navigate the addition of a key player in the c-suite. In a move first reported by Mediaite’s Colby Hall on Thursday, CNN’s parent company Warner Brothers Discovery has dispatched a heavy hitter to play a crucial role at the network — as WBD Chief Corporate Affairs Officer David Leavy is joining CNN to serve as COO.

Still, the CNN chief reportedly believes he can rally the troops. According to Stelter, Licht spent the weekend plotting on “how to turn around CNN and save his own job.”

“I’ve got nothing to lose now,” Licht reportedly told an associate. “And I’m going to fight like hell to win back their trust.”

