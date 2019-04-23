Hillary Clinton: ‘It Could Not Be Clearer’ Trump Would be Indicted For Obstruction if He Wasn’t the POTUS

Hillary Clinton says that it couldn’t be clearer to her that President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.

Clinton was asked about Robert Mueller‘s report during an interview at the 2019 TIME 100 Summit on Tuesday, and she described the findings about Russia’s election meddling as “a full-throated attack that was aimed at propagandizing people, dividing our country, creating all kinds of disruptions.” When she was asked about whether the time has come to impeach Trump, Clinton agreed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s cautious approach, saying “it shouldn’t be a preordained conclusion, it shouldn’t be what you do for partisan political purposes almost outside the framework of the Constitution.”

Clinton said it would be “fully appropriate” to call upon Don McGahn and other White House officials to testify about the Mueller report. She argued that Congress must “show the American people we take our Constitutional responsibilities seriously” and act upon the Mueller report, but warned against “impeachment as the only item on the table.”

The former Secretary of State explained that Congress might be obligated to commence with impeachment proceedings if continued investigations reveal evidence pointing to high crimes and misdemeanors. When asked if Trump obstructed justice, Clinton said “there’s enough there that any other person who engaged in those acts would have been indicted” were it not for Justice Department guidelines against indicting sitting presidents.

“If you read that part of the report, it could not be clearer,” Clinton said. “We do have checks and balances in America and there is this thing called Congress. You could not be more explicit then ‘please, look at this. You may conclude it doesn’t rise to an impeachable offense, that’s your job, but I’m giving this to you.'”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com