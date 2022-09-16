Hillary Clinton Rips Ron DeSantis For ‘Literal Human Trafficking,’ Says Most Americans Will Help Those in Need

Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton ripped Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for flying Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard this week during a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“Let’s talk about the news of the day first and in a place that you know and love very, very much, Martha’s Vineyard,” began host Joe Scarborough.

“And what I’ve been calling political human trafficking, taking advantage of migrants who are already suffering, who are trying to figure out the best way forward, who are fleeing terrible situations, being used as political props to own the libs and being treated horribly and they wind up actually in a place like Martha’s Vineyard. And what happens? The doors of the churches fly open, the doors of the community halls fly open. And the people of Martha’s Vineyard are so grateful to be able to lend a helping hand. What is it? What does that mean for you personally?” Scarborough asked Clinton.

“Well, I think, Joe, you have laid out the craziness of the time in which we’re living, where some politicians would rather not only have an issue, but exacerbate it to the extent of literally human trafficking, as you said,” Clinton began in response, adding:

And so many other Americans, I happen to believe still the majority of Americans are goodhearted and generous. And when people end up on their doorstep, it needs they’re going to respond. They’re going to feed them and house them. And the kids in the AP Spanish class are going to be let out of high school so they could go and translate. You know, that’s the kind of American spirit that we try to celebrate at the Clinton Global Initiative. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get things done.

Clinton concluded by calling for systemic change regarding immigration. “Because, Joe, it is so clear that despite efforts and when I was in the Senate, I think probably when you were in Congress, there was a lot of talk about immigration reform and we kept trying to get close.”

“And in fact, the Senate when I was there, we passed a bill to actually deal with this. Nobody wants open borders. Who has any idea of how governments and countries work. But nobody wants inhumane, terrible treatment of human beings either,” Clinton continued.

“And what we should have been doing is to come together to reform, change and better fund the system by which we deal with these issues. But some people, like the governor of Texas, would rather have an issue than be part of a solution,” she concluded.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com