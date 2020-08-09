Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered a warning on Sunday over the signs that Russia is once again attempting to meddle with America’s electoral institutions.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell (who worked for Clinton’s 2016 campaign), Clinton was asked for what advice would she give Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign to address Russian interference. The question comes shortly after U.S. intelligence officials warned that Russia is once again trying to meddle in America’s elections, and that they and China seem to want President Donald Trump to win re-election.

“When even the Trump administration intelligence officials have to admit that there is so much activity coming from Russia that is designed to help Trump, then you know there’s so much more than they are even telling us,” Clinton said. She continued by referring to senators who’ve been briefed on foreign interference and believe the situation is “so much worse” than what is publicly known.

“I hope the press doesn’t fall for it,” Clinton said. “I hope the press is vigilant and incredibly skeptical about what’s happening online. I hope the press covers the vulnerabilities of our election systems to interference, something that we now know more about than we did right after 2016.”

“I hope that even Republicans will find their patriotism, their conscience, try to force some of the classified information into the public arena so that people have a better idea about what’s going on,” Clinton continued. “And, of course, the Biden campaign and all of the allies it has have to be as vigorous as possible in refuting and rebutting all the disinformation and flat-out lies that we can expect the Russians to be part of ramping up.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

