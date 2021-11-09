‘His Apology Was a Bunch of Baloney!’ Geraldo Rivera, Sean Hannity Throw Down Over Aaron Rodgers, Vax Mandates

Geraldo Rivera clashed with Sean Hannity on Tuesday night over Aaron Rodgers and covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Hannity said at this point people are decided whether they should be vaccinated or unvaccinated and you can’t convince many more people.

“Why, if we’re going to follow science and be safe, why is there no attempt at all to accommodate, especially nurses that were diving on covid grenades every day,” Hannity asked, “those people that might have natural immunity, a rare medical condition, or a different point of view, why can’t we accommodate them and keep the workplace safe and give the option of being tested?”

The CDC recently released data finding that the vaccine gives much more protection than natural immunity.

Rivera said it’s pretty clear Rodgers “lied to his teammates, lied to the city of Green Bay, lied to the people of this country about his status.”

Back in August, when asked if he was vaccinated, Rodgers said, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” That turned out to be flat-out untrue, and after his bonkers interview last week, Rodgers sort of walked it back.

Hannity told Rivera this is about medical privacy.

Rivera shot back, “I think that you cannot have a right of privacy that I’m in your room with my grandchildren who are not vaccinated because they’re too young and you lied about your vaccine status, and you sneeze on my grandchildren. That could be a crime. That is absolutely so selfish and self-involved.”

He expressed disappointment in Rodgers, telling Hannity, “His apology was a bunch of baloney. ‘I regret if you think this way and that way.’ He didn’t say I’m sorry.”

“So you’re not going to accept his apology. Okay, fair enough. You don’t have to,” Hannity said.

“That wasn’t an apology,” Rivera remarked.

Dan Bongino declared Rodgers doesn’t owe anyone an apology because he “was given his body by God” and so he doesn’t have to disclose his immunization status.

He accused Rivera of going down “the road to tyranny” and asked if he would apply the same standards to people with HIV. (There are very clear differences between how HIV and covid-19 are transmitted.)

Rivera shot back that mandates are constitutional, but Hannity jumped to again say “there’s got to be a way” to accommodate others.

“Where is the flexibility? Why is there a rigidness?” Hannity asked. “You must get the vaccine or you’re fired. How about vaccine or will you agree to be tested so people don’t lose their salary, their benefits, and their pension. Why is there only one-size-fits-all medicine here?”

Rivera responded by saying he lost his own nephew to covid-19 this year, one of the over 750,000 Americans who have died since last year.

Hannity asked, “Can we meet in the middle and find an accommodation?”

“No, there is no accommodation,” Rivera said. “I despise vaccinated people who are smug in their protection who urge unvaccinated people to exercise their freedoms.”

He reiterated the point he made earlier on Twitter about hypocritical vaccinated commentators ginning up anti-vaccine sentiments.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

