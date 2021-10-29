New CDC Data: Covid-19 Vaccine Provides Stronger Protection Than Natural Immunity

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention concludes that natural immunity is not as strong as actually getting the covid-19 vaccine.

One of the arguments people have raised against vaccines and vaccine mandates is that if you previously had covid-19, you shouldn’t need the shot because you have natural immunity. Some have claimed that natural immunity gives stronger protection than the vaccines, pointing to recent reports on an Israel study.

Last month former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned that people with natural immunity still need the vaccines.

The newly-released CDC data says that while natural immunity does give people protection against future infection, unvaccinated people with natural immunity are five times more likely to get re-infected than those who are unvaccinated.

Among COVID-19–like illness hospitalizations among adults aged ≥18 years whose previous infection or vaccination occurred 90–179 days earlier, the adjusted odds of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 among unvaccinated adults with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection were 5.49-fold higher than the odds among fully vaccinated recipients of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine who had no previous documented infection (95% confidence interval = 2.75–10.99).

The FDA has officially given authorization to the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year olds. As of this posting, close to two-thirds of all Americans are at least partially vaccinated, and 67.7 percent of all Americans currently eligible (12 and up) are fully vaccinated.

