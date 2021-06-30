‘Honestly It’s Disgusting’: Caitlyn Jenner Criticizes Gwen Berry for ‘Political Statement’

California gubernatorial candidate and former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner slammed Gwen Berry on Wednesday night for turning away from the flag during the national anthem.

At the conclusion of the Olympic track and field qualification trials, Berry, Brooke Andersen, and DeAnna Price were on the podium with their medals when the national anthem started to play. Berry turned away from the flag and displayed a shirt saying “Activist Athlete.” She subsequently told reporters, “I feel like it was a setup. I feel like they did that on purpose… I was pissed, to be honest.”

Newsmax’s Eric Bolling asked Jenner about Berry on Wednesday night.

“Honestly it’s disgusting,” Jenner said. “I love this country, I love this state. I was the first person ever to put the American flag up at the finish line in 1976, and I’m very proud of that.”

“I’m proud that my country gave me the opportunity to grow up, to be who I am,” she continued. “I don’t like political statements on the podium. We shouldn’t do that. This is the greatest gathering of people and countries in the world. Over 200 countries will be at the Olympic Games… and it has such potential for good. Don’t destroy it.”

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

